Dr. Clyde Finch, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Clyde Finch, MD
Dr. Clyde Finch, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Milwaukie, OR. They specialize in Neurology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from The Texas A&M University System Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence Milwaukie Hospital, Providence Portland Medical Center, Providence St. Vincent Medical Center and Providence Willamette Falls Medical Center.
Dr. Finch's Office Locations
Milwaukie Office10330 SE 32nd Ave Ste 226, Milwaukie, OR 97222 Directions (503) 513-8020
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Milwaukie Hospital
- Providence Portland Medical Center
- Providence St. Vincent Medical Center
- Providence Willamette Falls Medical Center
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr Finch is awesome and explains everything so well. He is patient and actually exams me. Other doctors don't ever actually exam me.
- Neurology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1598884033
Education & Certifications
- The Texas A&M University System Health Science Center College Of Medicine
Dr. Finch has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Finch accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Finch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Finch has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Gait Abnormality, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Finch on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Finch. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Finch.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Finch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Finch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.