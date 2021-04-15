Overview of Dr. Clyde Southwell, MD

Dr. Clyde Southwell, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Hendersonville, TN. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT and is affiliated with Tristar Hendersonville Medical Center, Macon Community Hospital and Sumner Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Southwell works at Tennessee Comprehensive Lung & Sleep Center in Hendersonville, TN with other offices in Lafayette, TN. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Asthma and Sleep Apnea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.