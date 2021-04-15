Dr. Clyde Southwell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Southwell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Clyde Southwell, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Clyde Southwell, MD
Dr. Clyde Southwell, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Hendersonville, TN. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT and is affiliated with Tristar Hendersonville Medical Center, Macon Community Hospital and Sumner Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Southwell's Office Locations
Tennessee Comprehensive Lung & Sleep Center102 Wessington Pl Ste A, Hendersonville, TN 37075 Directions (629) 219-5889
Hendersonville Lung and Sleep PLLC204 Medical Dr, Lafayette, TN 37083 Directions (629) 219-5888
Hospital Affiliations
- Tristar Hendersonville Medical Center
- Macon Community Hospital
- Sumner Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- 1st Medical Network
- AARP
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Alliant Health Plans
- American General
- American International Group (AIG)
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Compassionate Care Network (CCN)
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicaid of Tennessee
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- NovaNet
- One Health
- PHCS
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Signature Health Alliance
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I would highly recommend Dr Southwell and his staff. Caring and thorough. He follows up with you when he prescribes a new medication. He is the best pulmonologist I have been to. I know that he has my health and my best interest at heart. I feel very lucky to have him and his staff on my side.
About Dr. Clyde Southwell, MD
- Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
- English
- 1346288966
Education & Certifications
- Metro Health Medical Center
- Metro Health Medical Center
- UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Southwell has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Southwell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Southwell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Southwell has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Asthma and Sleep Apnea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Southwell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Southwell. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Southwell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Southwell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Southwell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.