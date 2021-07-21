See All Ophthalmologists in Fort Lauderdale, FL
Dr. Cody Ott, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Cody Ott, MD

Ophthalmology
5.0 (4)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Dr. Cody Ott, MD

Dr. Cody Ott, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Broward Health Imperial Point.

Dr. Ott works at Matthew D. Kay, MD, PA in Fort Lauderdale, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Broward Health
Compare with other Ophthalmology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Daniel Gologorsky, MD
Dr. Daniel Gologorsky, MD
5.0 (234)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Broward Health.

Dr. Ott's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Matthew D. Kay, MD, PA
    6333 N Federal Hwy Ste 401, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 463-4761
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Broward Health Imperial Point

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Ultrasound, Eye
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Ultrasound, Eye

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Ott?

    Jul 21, 2021
    Dr. Ott is genuinely concerned and he is very thorough with his knowledgeable explanations. I always learn something every time I see him, even after a very busy day. I gave up on getting a specialist appointment at Bascom Palmer eye institute and I am very happy with my specialist Dr. Ott. He keeps a close eye on my eyes and especially uveitis and glaucoma and sjogrens.Thank you very much.
    Rosemary Anderson — Jul 21, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Cody Ott, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Cody Ott, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Ott to family and friends

    Dr. Ott's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Ott

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Cody Ott, MD.

    About Dr. Cody Ott, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Creole
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1528453156
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Miami / School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ott has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ott accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Ott has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ott works at Matthew D. Kay, MD, PA in Fort Lauderdale, FL. View the full address on Dr. Ott’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Ott. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ott.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ott, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ott appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Cody Ott, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.