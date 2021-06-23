Dr. Cody Richardson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Richardson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cody Richardson, MD
Overview of Dr. Cody Richardson, MD
Dr. Cody Richardson, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 5 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from HAMILTON COLLEGE.
Johns Hopkins Hospital
600 N Wolfe St, Baltimore, MD 21287
(410) 955-8314
Monday 9:00am - 5:00pm
Tuesday 9:00am - 5:00pm
Wednesday 9:00am - 5:00pm
Thursday 9:00am - 5:00pm
Friday 9:00am - 5:00pm
Saturday 9:00am - 1:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Cody Richardson did my 4th strabismus surgery (1st surgery as an adult) and fixed my alignment! Upon meeting him he was confident he could help me and is very friendly and knowledgeable. I am so happy to have met him. I saw him in the Columbia office and surgery was a great experience in the Baltimore location. Do not hesitate to schedule an appointment with him. He changed my life and I am so thankful!
About Dr. Cody Richardson, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 5 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- HAMILTON COLLEGE
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Richardson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Richardson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Richardson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Richardson has seen patients for Diplopia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Richardson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Richardson has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Richardson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Richardson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Richardson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.