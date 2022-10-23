Dr. Cole Fitzgerald, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fitzgerald is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cole Fitzgerald, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX.
Office Locations:
Frederick E Rushford MD13300 Hargrave Rd Ste 505, Houston, TX 77070 Directions (281) 737-1167
- 2 13802 Centerfield Dr, Houston, TX 77070 Directions (281) 737-0810
Houston Methodist Department of Cardiology9915 Barker Cypress Rd Ste 200, Cypress, TX 77433 Directions (281) 737-0810Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Houston Methodist Hospital
- Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Evolutions Healthcare Systems
- First Health
- Galaxy Health Network
- HealthSmart
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- National Preferred Provider Network
- USA Managed Care Organization
Dr Fitzgerald is extremely knowledgeable And took time to review the MRI with me He discussed the best treatment that would work for me.
- Pain Medicine
- English
- 1215293808
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Dr. Fitzgerald has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fitzgerald on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Fitzgerald. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fitzgerald.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fitzgerald, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fitzgerald appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.