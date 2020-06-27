Dr. Colin Neumann, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Neumann is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Colin Neumann, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Colin Neumann, MD
Dr. Colin Neumann, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in New Albany, IN. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from LOUISVILLE MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Baptist Health Floyd and Clark Memorial Health.
Dr. Neumann works at
Dr. Neumann's Office Locations
1
Advanced ENT and Allergy, PLLC108 W Daisy Ln, New Albany, IN 47150 Directions (812) 945-3557
2
Advanced ENT & Allergy -- Jeffersonville301 Gordon Gutmann Blvd Ste 402, Jeffersonville, IN 47130 Directions (812) 206-1910
3
Twin Lakes ENT910 Wallace Ave, Leitchfield, KY 42754 Directions (270) 259-2714
4
Advanced ENT & Allergy -- New Albany2125 State St Ste 6, New Albany, IN 47150 Directions (812) 945-3557
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Floyd
- Clark Memorial Health
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Colin Neumann, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1326339458
Education & Certifications
- LOUISVILLE MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
