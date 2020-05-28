Overview of Dr. Colin Son, MD

Dr. Colin Son, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center, Methodist Hospital and Methodist Hospital Stone Oak.



Dr. Son works at Neurosurgical Associates of San Antonio P.A. in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Subarachnoid Hemorrhage, Subdural Hemorrhage and Brain Aneurysm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.