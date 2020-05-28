Dr. Colin Son, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Son is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Colin Son, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Colin Son, MD
Dr. Colin Son, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center, Methodist Hospital and Methodist Hospital Stone Oak.
Dr. Son works at
Dr. Son's Office Locations
Neurosurgical Associates of San Antonio P.A.4410 Medical Dr Ste 610, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 614-2453
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center
- Methodist Hospital
- Methodist Hospital Stone Oak
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Son came highly recommended to me. He was very knowledgeable and also very understanding and patient with me. He did a great job explaining my condition and suggested against treatment and instead just monitor my condition annually. I did have some appointments that got pushed back and in some cases i had trouble getting calls back from his office regarding my visit. When I did get a reply, the staff was very nice and helpful.
About Dr. Colin Son, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1265669584
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Son has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Son accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Son has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Son has seen patients for Subarachnoid Hemorrhage, Subdural Hemorrhage and Brain Aneurysm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Son on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Son. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Son.
