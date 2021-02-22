Dr. Colleen Digman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Digman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Colleen Digman, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Colleen Digman, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Gainesville, FL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Georgetown University / School of Dentistry and is affiliated with Uf Health Shands Hospital.
Accent Physician Specialists4340 Newberry Rd Ste 301, Gainesville, FL 32607 Directions (352) 372-9414Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Accent Physician Specialists4343 Newberry Rd Ste 301, Gainesville, FL 32607 Directions (352) 372-9414
- Uf Health Shands Hospital
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
Dr. Digman is a very kind and approachable physician. She is extremely knowledgeable, and I personally feel so fortunate to have found this wonderful Endocrinologist.
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 23 years of experience
- English
- Georgetown University / School of Dentistry
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
