Overview

Dr. Colleen Digman, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Gainesville, FL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Georgetown University / School of Dentistry and is affiliated with Uf Health Shands Hospital.



Dr. Digman works at Accent Physician Specialists in Gainesville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 2, Hypothyroidism and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.