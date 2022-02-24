Dr. Collier Chan, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Collier Chan, DPM
Overview of Dr. Collier Chan, DPM
Dr. Collier Chan, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Elmhurst, NY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine.
Dr. Chan's Office Locations
Elmhurst Podiatry Group PC8708 Justice Ave Ste Cx, Elmhurst, NY 11373 Directions (718) 446-4230
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent service, professional, understanding and relatable. Keep it up!
About Dr. Collier Chan, DPM
- Podiatry
- 38 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1700831518
Education & Certifications
- New York College of Podiatric Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chan accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chan speaks Chinese.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Chan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chan.
