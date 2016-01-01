Dr. Cono Badalamenti, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Badalamenti is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Overview
Dr. Cono Badalamenti, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Terrytown, LA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS / WORCESTER CAMPUS.
Locations
Oak Street Health Terrytown601 Terry Pkwy Ste O, Terrytown, LA 70056 Directions (504) 384-8434
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Cono Badalamenti, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 13 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1447577853
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS / WORCESTER CAMPUS
- Family Practice
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Badalamenti accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Badalamenti using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Badalamenti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Badalamenti has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Badalamenti.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Badalamenti, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Badalamenti appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.