Dr. Bruce has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Corey Bruce, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Corey Bruce, MD
Dr. Corey Bruce, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University of Washington School of Medicine and is affiliated with Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix and St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.
Dr. Bruce's Office Locations
Obgyn530 E Thomas Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85012 Directions (602) 351-2229
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix
- St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Care 1st Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Choice of Arizona
- Health Net
- Health Net of Arizona, Inc.
- Humana
- Mercy Care
- MultiPlan
- Phoenix Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
He was great! He took the time to answer any questions I had and also took the time to make sure I was comfortable talking to him about any issues I may have had. He is also very knowledgeable in what he does.
About Dr. Corey Bruce, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 26 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1164423067
Education & Certifications
- Maricopa Integrated Health System
- Phoenix Integrated Res in ObGyn
- University of Washington School of Medicine
- Idaho State University
Dr. Bruce accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bruce has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bruce speaks Spanish.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Bruce. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bruce.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bruce, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bruce appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.