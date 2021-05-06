See All Podiatrists in South Bend, IN
Dr. Corey Groh, DPM

Podiatry
3.7 (6)
Map Pin Small South Bend, IN
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Corey Groh, DPM

Dr. Corey Groh, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in South Bend, IN. 

Dr. Groh works at South Bend Clinic in South Bend, IN with other offices in Indianapolis, IN and Mishawaka, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Bunion Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Groh's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Pra Medical Inc
    211 N Eddy St, South Bend, IN 46617 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (574) 259-9668
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
  2. 2
    East Foot & Ankle Center
    10122 E 10th St Ste 230, Indianapolis, IN 46229 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 898-6624
  3. 3
    Community Hospital East
    1500 N Ritter Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46219 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 355-6700
  4. 4
    Saint Joseph Health System
    5215 Holy Cross Pkwy, Mishawaka, IN 46545 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (574) 259-9668

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Community Hospital East
  • Saint Joseph Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Bunion Surgery
Plantar Fasciitis
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Bunion Surgery
Plantar Fasciitis
Ankle Sprains and Strains

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Achilles Tenotomy Chevron Icon
Ankle Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Replacement Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle DislocationTreatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Teresa D Randall — May 06, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Corey Groh, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Corey Groh, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Groh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Groh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Groh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Groh has seen patients for Bunion Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Groh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Groh. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Groh.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Groh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Groh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

