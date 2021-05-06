Dr. Corey Groh, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Groh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Corey Groh, DPM
Overview of Dr. Corey Groh, DPM
Dr. Corey Groh, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in South Bend, IN.
Dr. Groh works at
Dr. Groh's Office Locations
Pra Medical Inc211 N Eddy St, South Bend, IN 46617 Directions (574) 259-9668Monday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 8:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
East Foot & Ankle Center10122 E 10th St Ste 230, Indianapolis, IN 46229 Directions (317) 898-6624
Community Hospital East1500 N Ritter Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46219 Directions (317) 355-6700
Saint Joseph Health System5215 Holy Cross Pkwy, Mishawaka, IN 46545 Directions (574) 259-9668
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Hospital East
- Saint Joseph Regional Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Groh, recently did surgery on my achilles tendon, removed 2 heel spurs as well as fixed my plantar fasciitis, in one surgery. He is a wonderful doctor. i just received a letter that he will be moving to a new city and i find it very upsetting as i have to have the same surgery on the other foot, and i know i will now have to use a different doctor. He is very professional, informative, and helpful. He is reassuring, kind and listens to his patients. He will be an asset where ever he goes and his absence will be a huge loss to the South Bend Clinic. This was quite the extensive surgery. And although i am still in recovery of it, he has been very helpful through out the process. He will be missed and if i could leave him 10 stars i would.
About Dr. Corey Groh, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1386909349
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Groh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Groh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Groh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Groh works at
Dr. Groh has seen patients for Bunion Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Groh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Groh. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Groh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Groh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Groh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.