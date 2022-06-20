Overview

Dr. Corliss Shelton, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Rancho Cucamonga, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with San Antonio Regional Hospital.



Dr. Shelton works at Office in Rancho Cucamonga, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.