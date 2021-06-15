Overview of Dr. Cornelio Porras, MD

Dr. Cornelio Porras, MD is a Pulmonologist in Clifton, NJ. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS and is affiliated with Saint Joseph's University Medical Center and St. Mary’s General Hospital.



Dr. Porras works at Neil Goyal MD in Clifton, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Wheezing, Shortness of Breath and Asthma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.