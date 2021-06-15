Dr. Cornelio Porras, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Porras is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cornelio Porras, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Cornelio Porras, MD
Dr. Cornelio Porras, MD is a Pulmonologist in Clifton, NJ. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS and is affiliated with Saint Joseph's University Medical Center and St. Mary’s General Hospital.
Dr. Porras' Office Locations
Nj Physicians LLC6 Brighton Rd Fl 2, Clifton, NJ 07012 Directions (973) 777-7911
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Joseph's University Medical Center
- St. Mary’s General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Great doctor. This should be the standard of care, but unfortunately most doctors are not like this and don't follow up with patients. Really went above and beyond to help move up my father's biopsy. Highly recommend Dr. Porras.
About Dr. Cornelio Porras, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 36 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1255386850
Education & Certifications
- COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Porras has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Porras accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Porras has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Porras has seen patients for Wheezing, Shortness of Breath and Asthma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Porras on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Porras speaks Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Porras. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Porras.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Porras, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Porras appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.