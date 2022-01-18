Dr. Cory Brame, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brame is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cory Brame, MD
Overview of Dr. Cory Brame, MD
Dr. Cory Brame, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO.

Dr. Brame's Office Locations
Cory Lynne Brame MD Inc.360 San Miguel Dr Ste 307, Newport Beach, CA 92660 Directions (949) 721-0800
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
She's very good. She is high fashion and appears intimidating but she isnt. Just talk to her...She's very down to earth and very intelligent. Good staff too.
About Dr. Cory Brame, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 26 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1821093311
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brame has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brame accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brame has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Brame has seen patients for Pinguecula, Eye Cancer and Benign Neoplasm of Eye, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brame on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Brame speaks Spanish.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Brame. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brame.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brame, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brame appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.