Dr. Cory Brame, MD

Ophthalmology
4.3 (13)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Cory Brame, MD

Dr. Cory Brame, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO.

Dr. Brame works at Coast Ophthalmology in Newport Beach, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Pinguecula, Eye Cancer and Benign Neoplasm of Eye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Brame's Office Locations

  1
    Cory Lynne Brame MD Inc.
    360 San Miguel Dr Ste 307, Newport Beach, CA 92660 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 721-0800

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Pinguecula
Eye Cancer
Benign Neoplasm of Eye
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jan 18, 2022
    She's very good. She is high fashion and appears intimidating but she isnt. Just talk to her...She's very down to earth and very intelligent. Good staff too.
    Cheryl Shrock — Jan 18, 2022
    About Dr. Cory Brame, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1821093311
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Cory Brame, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brame is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Brame has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Brame has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Brame works at Coast Ophthalmology in Newport Beach, CA. View the full address on Dr. Brame’s profile.

    Dr. Brame has seen patients for Pinguecula, Eye Cancer and Benign Neoplasm of Eye, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brame on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Brame. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brame.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brame, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brame appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

