Dr. Costas Hadjipanayis, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital and Mount Sinai Beth Israel.
Mount Sinai Union Square10 Union Sq E Ste 5E, New York, NY 10003 Directions
Dr. Hadjipanayis provides the very best in neurosurgery, oncology and beyond. I have never met a doctor who is so compassionate, caring, intelligent and overall wonderful before in my life. He is honest with his patients, communicates clearly on the details of his findings, outline next steps and will provide the best treatment. Dr. Hadjipanayis and his team are here to help and they go above and beyond to assure you and your family are supported and informed during this time; even post-surgery. I am extremely grateful to have him and his team looking over my family, we certainly wouldn’t be where we are now without you! Thank you!
- 25 years of experience
- THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel
Dr. Hadjipanayis has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hadjipanayis accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Hadjipanayis using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Hadjipanayis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hadjipanayis has seen patients for Chiari Malformation Type 1, Brain Surgery and Meningiomas, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hadjipanayis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Hadjipanayis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hadjipanayis.
