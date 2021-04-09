See All Neurosurgeons in New York, NY
Neurosurgery
4.0 (20)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Costas Hadjipanayis, MD

Dr. Costas Hadjipanayis, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital and Mount Sinai Beth Israel.

Dr. Hadjipanayis works at Mount Sinai Union Square in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Chiari Malformation Type 1, Brain Surgery and Meningiomas along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hadjipanayis' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Mount Sinai Union Square
    10 Union Sq E Ste 5E, New York, NY 10003 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chiari Malformation Type 1
Brain Surgery
Meningiomas
Chiari Malformation Type 1
Brain Surgery
Meningiomas

Chiari Malformation Type 1
Brain Surgery
Meningiomas
Acoustic Neuroma
Brain Cancer
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak)
Cerebrovascular Disease
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy
Epilepsy
Hydrocephalus
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus
Pituitary Tumor
Secondary Malignancies
Stereotactic Radiosurgery
Stereotactic Radiosurgery, Spinal or Cranial
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage
Subdural Hemorrhage
Aneurysm
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain
Astrocytoma
Brain Abscess
Brain Aneurysm
Broken Neck
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Cerebral Hemorrhage
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Chiari Malformation Type 2
Chordoma
Cranial Trauma
Craniopharyngioma
Degenerative Disc Disease
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks
Herniated Disc
Herniated Disc Surgery
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy)
Low Back Pain
Lumbar Spine Fracture
Medulloblastoma
Myelopathy
Nerve Sheath Tumors
Neuroplasty
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteosarcoma
Pineal Region Tumors
Pituitary Gland Cancer
Pituitary Gland Tumor Resection
Polyneuropathy
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Reconstruction for Craniosynos
Schwannoma
Skull Base Surgery
Spina Bifida
Spinal Cord Tumor
Spinal Stenosis
Spondylolisthesis
Stereotaxis
Stroke
Traumatic Brain Injury
Upper Back Pain
Vascular Transcatheter Embolization
Vertebral Column Tumors
    Apr 09, 2021
    Dr. Hadjipanayis provides the very best in neurosurgery, oncology and beyond. I have never met a doctor who is so compassionate, caring, intelligent and overall wonderful before in my life. He is honest with his patients, communicates clearly on the details of his findings, outline next steps and will provide the best treatment. Dr. Hadjipanayis and his team are here to help and they go above and beyond to assure you and your family are supported and informed during this time; even post-surgery. I am extremely grateful to have him and his team looking over my family, we certainly wouldn’t be where we are now without you! Thank you!
    J F — Apr 09, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Costas Hadjipanayis, MD
    About Dr. Costas Hadjipanayis, MD

    • Neurosurgery
    • 25 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1457444754
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Mount Sinai Hospital
    • Mount Sinai Beth Israel

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Costas Hadjipanayis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hadjipanayis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hadjipanayis has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hadjipanayis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hadjipanayis works at Mount Sinai Union Square in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Hadjipanayis’s profile.

    Dr. Hadjipanayis has seen patients for Chiari Malformation Type 1, Brain Surgery and Meningiomas, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hadjipanayis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Hadjipanayis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hadjipanayis.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hadjipanayis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hadjipanayis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

