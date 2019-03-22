Overview of Dr. Craig Cummins, MD

Dr. Craig Cummins, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Barrington, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA and is affiliated with Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital and Northwestern Medicine Mchenry Hospital.



Dr. Cummins works at Illinois Bone And Joint in Barrington, IL with other offices in Genoa City, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Rotator Cuff Tear and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.