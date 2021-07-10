Dr. Craig Ennis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ennis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Craig Ennis, MD
Overview
Dr. Craig Ennis, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Clarksville, TN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of California School of Medicine - San Diego and is affiliated with Tennova Healthcare - Clarksville.
Locations
Tennova Healthcare-clarksville651 Dunlop Ln, Clarksville, TN 37040 Directions (931) 502-3810
Clarksville Physician Services Gp647 Dunlop Ln Ste 210, Clarksville, TN 37040 Directions (931) 502-3810
Hospital Affiliations
- Tennova Healthcare - Clarksville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I always have a good experience while visiting this office. Dr. Ennis always takes time to explain my medical needs to me & he always appears to care about me as his patient.
About Dr. Craig Ennis, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 33 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1295742120
Education & Certifications
- UC San Diego Med Ctr
- UC San Diego Med Ctr
- UC San Diego Med Ctr
- University of California School of Medicine - San Diego
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ennis has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ennis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ennis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ennis has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ennis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ennis speaks Spanish.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Ennis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ennis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ennis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ennis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.