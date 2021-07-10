Overview

Dr. Craig Ennis, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Clarksville, TN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of California School of Medicine - San Diego and is affiliated with Tennova Healthcare - Clarksville.



Dr. Ennis works at Emergency Physicians Of in Clarksville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.