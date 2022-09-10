Dr. Craig Gluckman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gluckman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Craig Gluckman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Craig Gluckman, MD
Dr. Craig Gluckman, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Westlake Village, CA. They completed their fellowship with Mount Sinai Medical Center
Dr. Gluckman's Office Locations
UCLA Health Westlake Village Primary & Specialty Care1250 La Venta Dr Ste 211, Westlake Village, CA 91361 Directions (805) 521-4148
Hospital Affiliations
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Craig Gluckman was terrific. Knowledgeable and informative. I immediately felt that I am in good hands. I felt confident that I am receiving expert medical care. Staff was great, too. I am very happy at the overall experience. HIGHLY recommend.
About Dr. Craig Gluckman, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English, Afrikaans
- 1881942506
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai Medical Center
- University of The Witwatersrand/Faculty of Health Sciences
- Baragwanath Hosp, U Witwatersrand
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
