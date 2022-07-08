Dr. Craig Kemper, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kemper is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Craig Kemper, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Craig Kemper, MD
Dr. Craig Kemper, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston and is affiliated with St. David's Medical Center and Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin.
Dr. Kemper's Office Locations
Austin Brain & Spine - Central3000 N Interstate 35 Ste 600, Austin, TX 78705 Directions (512) 503-5364
Marble Falls102 Max Starcke Dam Rd Ste 100, Marble Falls, TX 78654 Directions (512) 795-1915
Hospital Affiliations
- St. David's Medical Center
- Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Kemper performed brain surgery on my acoustic neuroma 20 years ago. He is absolutely the best doctor out there! So very kind, caring, upfront and honest!!! He got me thru a very tough time. My family and I are so beyond thankful to him!!!
About Dr. Craig Kemper, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 35 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Vanderbilt University Hospital
- Vanderbilt University Hospital
- Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kemper has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kemper accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kemper has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kemper has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy and Meningiomas, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kemper on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
88 patients have reviewed Dr. Kemper. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kemper.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kemper, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kemper appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.