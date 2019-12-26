Dr. Craig King, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. King is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Craig King, MD
Overview of Dr. Craig King, MD
Dr. Craig King, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Longview, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University Of Texas At Dallas and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Medical Center - Marshall and Longview Regional Medical Center.
Dr. King's Office Locations
Longview Ophthalmology Associates Pllc3209 4th St Ste 100, Longview, TX 75605 Directions (903) 757-4662Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center700 E Marshall Ave, Longview, TX 75601 Directions (903) 315-2000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Medical Center - Marshall
- Longview Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I used Dr. King twice for cataract surgery with excellent results. He and his staff were great to work with. I would highly recommend him.
About Dr. Craig King, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 43 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University Of Texas At Dallas
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. King has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. King accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. King has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. King has seen patients for Pterygium, Eye Infections and Corneal Diseases, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. King on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. King speaks Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. King. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. King.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. King, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. King appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.