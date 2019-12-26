Overview of Dr. Craig King, MD

Dr. Craig King, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Longview, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University Of Texas At Dallas and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Medical Center - Marshall and Longview Regional Medical Center.



Dr. King works at GUILLORY MICHEAL MD OFFICE in Longview, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Pterygium, Eye Infections and Corneal Diseases along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.