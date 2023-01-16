See All Cardiologists in Chesterfield, MO
Dr. Craig Reiss, MD

Cardiology
4.9 (27)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Craig Reiss, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Chesterfield, MO. They specialize in Cardiology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University Of Missouri--Kansas City School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Barnes-Jewish St. Peters Hospital, Memorial Hospital Belleville, Mercy Hospital South, Parkland Health Center - Farmington and St. Luke's Hospital.

Dr. Reiss works at Heart Health Specialists, LLC in Chesterfield, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperlipidemia, Heart Disease and Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Heart Health Specialists, LLC
    Heart Health Specialists, LLC
121 Saint Lukes Center Dr Ste 303, Chesterfield, MO 63017

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Barnes-Jewish St. Peters Hospital
  • Memorial Hospital Belleville
  • Mercy Hospital South
  • Parkland Health Center - Farmington
  • St. Luke's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Hyperlipidemia
Heart Disease
Hypertension
Hyperlipidemia
Heart Disease
Hypertension

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • American Enterprise Group
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Benesys
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Missouri
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • HealthLink
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Medico
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • National Elevator
    • PHP-Physicians Health Plan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Thrivent Financial
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (25)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Craig Reiss, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1386680429
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Brigham and Women's Hospital
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Brigham and Womens Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University Of Missouri--Kansas City School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Craig Reiss, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reiss is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Reiss has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Reiss has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Reiss works at Heart Health Specialists, LLC in Chesterfield, MO. View the full address on Dr. Reiss’s profile.

    Dr. Reiss has seen patients for Hyperlipidemia, Heart Disease and Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Reiss on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    27 patients have reviewed Dr. Reiss. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reiss.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reiss, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reiss appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

