Dr. Craig Stark, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Craig Stark, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Des Moines, IA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Clarke County Hospital, Greene County Medical Center, Grinnell Regional Medical Center, UnityPoint Health - Iowa Methodist Medical Center and UnityPoint Health - Marshalltown Hospital.
Locations
Iowa Heart Center at Fort Dodge1215 Pleasant St Ste 414, Des Moines, IA 50309 Directions (515) 241-5700
Hospital Affiliations
- Clarke County Hospital
- Greene County Medical Center
- Grinnell Regional Medical Center
- UnityPoint Health - Iowa Methodist Medical Center
- UnityPoint Health - Marshalltown Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Just had a Tele-consult with Dr. Stark. He was very thorough in his questioning of my symptoms, very understanding of my concerns and provided me with answers to all my questions.
About Dr. Craig Stark, MD
- Cardiology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1245212075
Education & Certifications
- University Iowa Hosps And Clinics
- Wayne State University School Of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stark works at
