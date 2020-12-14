Overview

Dr. Craig Stark, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Des Moines, IA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Clarke County Hospital, Greene County Medical Center, Grinnell Regional Medical Center, UnityPoint Health - Iowa Methodist Medical Center and UnityPoint Health - Marshalltown Hospital.



Dr. Stark works at UnityPoint Clinic Cardiology in Des Moines, IA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Chest Pain and Heart Palpitations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.