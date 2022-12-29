Dr. Craig Suiter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Suiter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Craig Suiter, MD
Overview of Dr. Craig Suiter, MD
Dr. Craig Suiter, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University of Arizona and is affiliated with HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center and St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.
Dr. Suiter works at
Dr. Suiter's Office Locations
-
1
Scottsdale Office7245 E Osborn Rd Ste 4, Scottsdale, AZ 85251 Directions (480) 994-5012Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Phoenix Office300 E Osborn Rd Ste 100, Phoenix, AZ 85012 Directions (602) 254-7255Monday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center
- St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Suiter?
Dr. Suiter is a great eye Dr. I've seen him for several years. I am happy for his skill and interaction with me at my appointments.
About Dr. Craig Suiter, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 34 years of experience
- English, Chinese and Spanish
- 1346210085
Education & Certifications
- University Of Minnesota Hospitals
- Tucson Medical Center
- University of Arizona
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Suiter has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Suiter accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Suiter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Suiter works at
Dr. Suiter speaks Chinese and Spanish.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Suiter. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Suiter.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Suiter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Suiter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.