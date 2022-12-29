See All Ophthalmologists in Scottsdale, AZ
Dr. Craig Suiter, MD

Ophthalmology
3.2 (13)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Craig Suiter, MD

Dr. Craig Suiter, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University of Arizona and is affiliated with HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center and St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.

Dr. Suiter works at Arizona Eye Specialists in Scottsdale, AZ with other offices in Phoenix, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Suiter's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Scottsdale Office
    7245 E Osborn Rd Ste 4, Scottsdale, AZ 85251 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 994-5012
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Phoenix Office
    300 E Osborn Rd Ste 100, Phoenix, AZ 85012 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 254-7255
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center
  • St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Eyelid Disorders
Eye Cancer
Eye Infections
Eyelid Disorders
Eye Cancer
Eye Infections

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Cornea Surgery Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Eye Surgery Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pterygium Surgery Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
YAG Laser Capsulotomy Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Dec 29, 2022
    Dr. Suiter is a great eye Dr. I've seen him for several years. I am happy for his skill and interaction with me at my appointments.
    — Dec 29, 2022
    About Dr. Craig Suiter, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Chinese and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1346210085
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Of Minnesota Hospitals
    Residency
    Internship
    • Tucson Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Arizona
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Craig Suiter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Suiter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Suiter has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Suiter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Suiter. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Suiter.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Suiter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Suiter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

