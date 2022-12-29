Overview of Dr. Craig Suiter, MD

Dr. Craig Suiter, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University of Arizona and is affiliated with HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center and St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.



Dr. Suiter works at Arizona Eye Specialists in Scottsdale, AZ with other offices in Phoenix, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.