Overview of Dr. Scott Perkins, MD

Dr. Scott Perkins, MD is a Cataract Surgery Specialist in Goodyear, AZ. They specialize in Cataract Surgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine.



Dr. Perkins works at Barnet Dulaney Perkins Eye Center - Goodyear in Goodyear, AZ with other offices in Mesa, AZ, Scottsdale, AZ, Phoenix, AZ, Sun City, AZ and Surprise, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Senile Cataracts, Astigmatism and Cataract Removal Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.