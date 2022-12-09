Dr. Craig Thomajan, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thomajan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Craig Thomajan, DPM
Overview of Dr. Craig Thomajan, DPM
Dr. Craig Thomajan, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in West Lake Hills, TX. They specialize in Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin, St. David's South Austin Medical Center and The Hospital At Westlake Medical Center.
Dr. Thomajan works at
Dr. Thomajan's Office Locations
Austin Foot and Ankle Specialists5000 Bee Caves Rd, West Lake Hills, TX 78746 Directions (512) 328-8900Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin
- St. David's South Austin Medical Center
- The Hospital At Westlake Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Scott & White Health Plan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Saw Dr. Thomajan for painful and numb foot. A Dx of tarsal tunnel was made and was given very good information on conservative treatment. After 3 months of conservative management I choose to try a custom orthotics. Although expensive it made all the difference in the treatment of the numbness.
About Dr. Craig Thomajan, DPM
- Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1760480347
Education & Certifications
- St. Vincent's Catholic Medical Center
- New York College of Podiatric Medicine
- Hofstra University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Thomajan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thomajan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thomajan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Thomajan has seen patients for Achilles Tendinitis and Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Thomajan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Thomajan speaks Spanish.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Thomajan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thomajan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thomajan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thomajan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.