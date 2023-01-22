Overview

Dr. Cres Miranda, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They graduated from University Of California, San Francisco, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with MountainView Hospital, Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center, Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center, University Medical Center and Valley View Medical Center.



Dr. Miranda works at Nevada Heart and Vascular Center in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperlipidemia, Hypertension and Heart Murmur along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.