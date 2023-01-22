Dr. Cres Miranda, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Miranda is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cres Miranda, MD
Overview
Dr. Cres Miranda, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They graduated from University Of California, San Francisco, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with MountainView Hospital, Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center, Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center, University Medical Center and Valley View Medical Center.
Dr. Miranda works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Nevada Heart and Vascular Center401 N Buffalo Dr Ste 100, Las Vegas, NV 89145 Directions (702) 623-8957
-
2
Nevada Heart & Vascular Center7455 W Washington Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89128 Directions (888) 395-8957
Hospital Affiliations
- MountainView Hospital
- Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center
- Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center
- University Medical Center
- Valley View Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Miranda?
In 1999 I had a complete blockage in a portion of my heart. Dr. Miranda placed a stent in my heart and started me on various medications. Over the years he has fine tuned my meds which has kept my blood pressure, blood sugar, cholesterol and triglycerides in very good ranges. I find him to be very straight forward with me and credit him with so many extra years of quality life.
About Dr. Cres Miranda, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1063420065
Education & Certifications
- UC Irvine
- U Tex SW Affil Hosp|University Tex Sw Affil Hospital
- University Of California, San Francisco, School Of Medicine
- Cardiology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Miranda has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Miranda accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Miranda has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Miranda works at
Dr. Miranda has seen patients for Hyperlipidemia, Hypertension and Heart Murmur, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Miranda on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
43 patients have reviewed Dr. Miranda. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Miranda.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Miranda, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Miranda appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.