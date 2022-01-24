Dr. Cris Jagar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jagar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cris Jagar, MD
Dr. Cris Jagar, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Pensacola, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Umdnj-New Jersey Med Sch.
Anchor Clinic LLC890 S Palafox St Unit 300, Pensacola, FL 32502 Directions (850) 433-1656
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Jagger is very kind and interested in listening to me. He’s very knowledgeable about various topics and is willing to share what is beneficial to me. I truly appreciate him for the information he shared with me at my last visit. I would recommend him to family & friends. Btw… I just referred a friend to him.
- Psychiatry
- 22 years of experience
- English
- St Vincents Catholic Med Ctr
- Umdnj-New Jersey Med Sch
- Drew University Med Sci
