Overview

Dr. Cristiano Alpendre, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Brandon, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Federal University of Parana|Federal University of Parana / Center of Health Science and is affiliated with HCA Florida Brandon Hospital, HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital.



Dr. Alpendre works at Suncoast Surgical Associates in Brandon, FL with other offices in Riverview, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Gallbladder Removal, Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

