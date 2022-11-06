Dr. Curtis Noel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Noel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Curtis Noel, MD
Overview of Dr. Curtis Noel, MD
Dr. Curtis Noel, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Akron, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Nebraska At Kearney and is affiliated with Aultman Hospital, Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center, Mercy Medical Center, Salem Regional Medical Center, Union Hospital and Wooster Community Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Joint Drainage and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Noel's Office Locations
- 1 3975 Embassy Pkwy, Akron, OH 44333 Directions (330) 668-4040
-
2
Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center Outpatient Pharmacy3557 Embassy Pkwy, Akron, OH 44333 Directions (330) 668-4040
-
3
Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center LLC4466 Fulton Dr Nw, Canton, OH 44718 Directions (330) 670-4006
-
4
Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center1310 Corporate Dr, Hudson, OH 44236 Directions (330) 475-1631Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Aultman Hospital
- Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center
- Mercy Medical Center
- Salem Regional Medical Center
- Union Hospital
- Wooster Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Noel?
I’ve been coming here since 1993 and had over twenty Surgeries. Dr Noel and his PA Michelle have took great care of me over the last 3 months. They listened to my complaints and where there was pain. They then decided on the right treatment for me. The surgery went great and I’m on my way to full recovery, after a lot of therapy. Thanks to you and your staff,
About Dr. Curtis Noel, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1205868973
Education & Certifications
- University Of Nebraska At Kearney
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Noel has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Noel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Noel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Noel has seen patients for Joint Pain, Joint Drainage and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Noel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Noel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Noel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Noel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Noel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.