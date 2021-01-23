See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Live Oak, TX
Dr. Cybele Mathai, MD

Internal Medicine
4.6 (9)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Cybele Mathai, MD

Dr. Cybele Mathai, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Live Oak, TX. They completed their residency with Christiana Care Health System, Newark

Dr. Mathai works at Methodist Physicians Colorectal Surgery - Northeast in Live Oak, TX with other offices in Jbsa Ft Sam Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Mathai's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Northeast Internal Medical Associates
    12702 N Interstate 35, Live Oak, TX 78233 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 650-9669
  2. 2
    Brooke Army Medical Center
    3551 ROGER BROOKE DR, Jbsa Ft Sam Houston, TX 78234 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 916-9355

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Neighborhood Hospital Thousand Oaks
  • Methodist Hospital Northeast

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG)
Chest Pain
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG)
Chest Pain

Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bird Flu Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Physical Examination Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vaccination Chevron Icon
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 23, 2021
    Dr Mathai is our new PCM at Jennifer Moreno Clinic, she was very approachable, listened and was very patient with our concerns. She made my husband and I feel very comfortable with recommendations and care. We are looking forward to a long lasting patient/doctor relationship.
    Dina — Jan 23, 2021
    About Dr. Cybele Mathai, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1518065192
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Christiana Care Health System, Newark
    Internship
    • Kasturba Medical College, Manipal|St Francis Hospital of Evanston
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
