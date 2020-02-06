Dr. Cynthia Boxrud, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Boxrud is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cynthia Boxrud, MD
Overview of Dr. Cynthia Boxrud, MD
Dr. Cynthia Boxrud, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Encino, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Stye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Boxrud's Office Locations
- 1 5363 Balboa Blvd Ste 246, Encino, CA 91316 Directions (310) 829-9060
-
2
Dr. Scott Powell2021 Santa Monica Blvd Ste 700E, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Directions (310) 829-9060Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Guardian
- Health Net
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Boxrud?
I recently had corrective eyelid surgery by Dr Cynthia A Boxrud at the UCLA Stein Eye Center, due to a droopy eyelid which has been interfering with my vision over the last few years. First time in years both eyelids are now even and my vision has improved greatly. I want to thank Dr Boxrud for her warmth and comforting approach and relieving me of any anxiety.
About Dr. Cynthia Boxrud, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 37 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Spanish
- 1902950405
Education & Certifications
- Cornell Mc-Ny Hosp
- UCLA
- Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Boxrud has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Boxrud accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Boxrud has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Boxrud has seen patients for Stye, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Boxrud on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Boxrud speaks Arabic and Spanish.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Boxrud. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Boxrud.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Boxrud, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Boxrud appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.