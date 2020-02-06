See All Ophthalmologists in Encino, CA
Dr. Cynthia Boxrud, MD

Ophthalmology
37 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Cynthia Boxrud, MD

Dr. Cynthia Boxrud, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Encino, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.

They frequently treat conditions like Stye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Boxrud's Office Locations

    5363 Balboa Blvd Ste 246, Encino, CA 91316 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 829-9060
    Dr. Scott Powell
    2021 Santa Monica Blvd Ste 700E, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 829-9060
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Stye
Chalazion
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Stye
  View other providers who treat Stye
Chalazion
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Conjunctival Hemorrhage
Corneal Diseases
Corneal Ulcer
Drusen
  View other providers who treat Drusen
Dry Eyes
  View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Entropion
Eye Infections
Eyelid Disorders
Floaters
  View other providers who treat Floaters
Keratitis
Pinguecula
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Tear Duct Disorders
Acute Endophthalmitis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anisocoria
Autoimmune Diseases
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases
Bell's Palsy
Benign Tumor
Blepharitis
Blindness
Blocked Tear Duct
Cancer
  View other providers who treat Cancer
Cataract
  View other providers who treat Cataract
Chronic Endophthalmitis
Diabetic Cataracts
Diabetic Retinopathy
Diplopia
  View other providers who treat Diplopia
Ectropion of Eyelid
Endophthalmitis
Eye Cancer
Glaucoma
  View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Graves' Disease
Headache
  View other providers who treat Headache
Lazy Eye
  View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Migraine
  View other providers who treat Migraine
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation
Pterygium
Purulent Endophthalmitis
Retinal Hemorrhage
Retinal Neovascularization
Senile Cataracts
Skin Cancer
Thyroid Disease
Trichiasis
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis
Vascular Disease
Visual Field Defects
    • Aetna
    • Ameritas
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Guardian
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Feb 06, 2020
    I recently had corrective eyelid surgery by Dr Cynthia A Boxrud at the UCLA Stein Eye Center, due to a droopy eyelid which has been interfering with my vision over the last few years. First time in years both eyelids are now even and my vision has improved greatly. I want to thank Dr Boxrud for her warmth and comforting approach and relieving me of any anxiety.
    Irma Serna — Feb 06, 2020
    About Dr. Cynthia Boxrud, MD

    Ophthalmology
    37 years of experience
    English, Arabic and Spanish
    1902950405
    Education & Certifications

    Cornell Mc-Ny Hosp
    UCLA
    Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine
    Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Cynthia Boxrud, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Boxrud is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Boxrud has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Boxrud has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Boxrud has seen patients for Stye, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Boxrud on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    36 patients have reviewed Dr. Boxrud. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Boxrud.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Boxrud, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Boxrud appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

