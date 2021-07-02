Dr. Cynthia Farrell, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Farrell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cynthia Farrell, DO
Overview of Dr. Cynthia Farrell, DO
Dr. Cynthia Farrell, DO is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia.
Dr. Farrell works at
Dr. Farrell's Office Locations
-
1
Jefferson Frankford Hospital4900 Frankford Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19124 Directions (800) 346-7834
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Anthem
- Capital Blue Cross
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Farrell?
i want see doctor
About Dr. Cynthia Farrell, DO
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- 41 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1356398317
Education & Certifications
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Hospital Affiliations
- Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Farrell accepts Anthem, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Farrell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Farrell works at
Dr. Farrell has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Farrell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Farrell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Farrell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.