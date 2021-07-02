See All Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Doctors in Philadelphia, PA
Dr. Cynthia Farrell, DO

Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
5.0 (1)
Map Pin Small Philadelphia, PA
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience
Overview of Dr. Cynthia Farrell, DO

Dr. Cynthia Farrell, DO is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia.

Dr. Farrell works at Jefferson Frankford Hospital in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Farrell's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Jefferson Frankford Hospital
    4900 Frankford Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19124

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gait Abnormality
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Gait Abnormality
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lipedema
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Physical Rehabilitation Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Anthem
    • Capital Blue Cross

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Cynthia Farrell, DO

    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    • 41 years of experience
    • English
    • Female
    • 1356398317
    Education & Certifications

    • PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Cynthia Farrell, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Farrell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Farrell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Farrell works at Jefferson Frankford Hospital in Philadelphia, PA. View the full address on Dr. Farrell’s profile.

    Dr. Farrell has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Farrell.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Farrell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Farrell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

