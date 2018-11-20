Dr. Cynthia Glass, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Glass is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cynthia Glass, MD
Overview of Dr. Cynthia Glass, MD
Dr. Cynthia Glass, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans.
Dr. Glass works at
Dr. Glass' Office Locations
Pediatrust Acadiana LLC331 Doucet Rd, Lafayette, LA 70503 Directions (337) 289-5277
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- First Health
- Medicare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Glass took the time to listen and understand what I wanted. She gave me a few options to achieve the look I wanted. She’s very knowledgeable and pays attention to details. I am so excited with my results!
About Dr. Cynthia Glass, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1114949302
Education & Certifications
- Brooke Army Medical Center
- La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans
- Louisiana State University
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Glass has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Glass has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Glass works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Glass. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Glass.
