Dr. Cynthia Hatfield, DPM
Overview of Dr. Cynthia Hatfield, DPM
Dr. Cynthia Hatfield, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Washington, PA.
Dr. Hatfield's Office Locations
Cynthia B. Hatfield, Dpm40 Wilson Ave, Washington, PA 15301 Directions (724) 222-8883
Hospital Affiliations
- Washington Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Great Foot Doctor
About Dr. Cynthia Hatfield, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1306916135
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hatfield has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hatfield accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hatfield has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hatfield has seen patients for Nail Avulsion and Excision, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hatfield on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Hatfield. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hatfield.
