Dr. Dagmar Horvath, MD
Dr. Dagmar Horvath, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in San Jose, CA. They graduated from Lfu Komenskeho and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital.
Pediatric, Adolescent & Family Practice2550 Samaritan Dr Ste A, San Jose, CA 95124 Directions (408) 692-3029
- Good Samaritan Hospital
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
We have known Dr. Horvath for 28 years and during all of these years, she is, hands down, the most caring, compassionate, and knowledgeable doctor that we have encountered. Dr. Horvath is always there for her patients. My son is 30 and my daughter is 28, and they continue to visit her. An example of her excellent care is when Dr. Horvath expertly provided stitches ,after hours, to my son, who split his chin on three occasions in football at Bellarmine.
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1902839053
- Kaiser Foundation
- Santa Clara Valley Medical Center
- Lfu Komenskeho
- Pediatrics
