Dr. Dagmar Horvath, MD

Pediatrics
4.7 (15)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Dagmar Horvath, MD

Dr. Dagmar Horvath, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in San Jose, CA. They graduated from Lfu Komenskeho and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital.

Dr. Horvath works at Pediatric, Adolescent & Family Practice in San Jose, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Horvath's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Pediatric, Adolescent & Family Practice
    2550 Samaritan Dr Ste A, San Jose, CA 95124 (408) 692-3029

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Good Samaritan Hospital

Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Aug 07, 2020
    We have known Dr. Horvath for 28 years and during all of these years, she is, hands down, the most caring, compassionate, and knowledgeable doctor that we have encountered. Dr. Horvath is always there for her patients. My son is 30 and my daughter is 28, and they continue to visit her. An example of her excellent care is when Dr. Horvath expertly provided stitches ,after hours, to my son, who split his chin on three occasions in football at Bellarmine.
    Erika Freitas — Aug 07, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Dagmar Horvath, MD
    About Dr. Dagmar Horvath, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1902839053
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Kaiser Foundation
    Residency
    Internship
    • Santa Clara Valley Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Lfu Komenskeho
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Dagmar Horvath, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Horvath is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Horvath has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Horvath has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Horvath works at Pediatric, Adolescent & Family Practice in San Jose, CA. View the full address on Dr. Horvath’s profile.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Horvath. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Horvath.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Horvath, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Horvath appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

