Overview of Dr. Dal Chun, MD

Dr. Dal Chun, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Alexandria, VA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Umdnj-New Jersey Med Sch|University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey / Newark and is affiliated with Inova Fair Oaks Hospital.



Dr. Chun works at The Retina Group Of Washington in Alexandria, VA with other offices in Vienna, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Floaters, Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear and Chorioretinal Scars along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.