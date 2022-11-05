See All Neurosurgeons in Sandusky, OH
Dr. Dale Braun, MD

Neurosurgery
3.2 (36)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Dale Braun, MD

Dr. Dale Braun, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Sandusky, OH. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Wright State U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Firelands Regional Medical Center, ProMedica Memorial Hospital and The Bellevue Hospital.

Dr. Braun works at NOMS Neurosurgery in Sandusky, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Pathological Spine Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Braun's Office Locations

    NOMS Neurosurgery
    NOMS Neurosurgery
703 Tyler St Ste 350, Sandusky, OH 44870
(419) 502-8001

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Firelands Regional Medical Center
  • ProMedica Memorial Hospital
  • The Bellevue Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Low Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Pathological Spine Fracture
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 36 ratings
    Patient Ratings (36)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (15)
    Nov 05, 2022
    Dr Braun explained what he was doing and my recovery time. He w as s very through and caring. Highly who refer any one to him. I am completely happy with the results and treatment of my problem. Don't want to do again but have complete trust in him. THANK YOU
    Anne Williamson — Nov 05, 2022
    About Dr. Dale Braun, MD

    • Neurosurgery
    • 41 years of experience
    • English
    • 1457352080
    Education & Certifications

    • Cleveland Clinic Foundation
    • National Naval Medical Center
    • Meridia Huron Hosp
    • Wright State U, School of Medicine
    • Neurosurgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Dale Braun, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Braun is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Braun has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Braun has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Braun has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Pathological Spine Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Braun on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    36 patients have reviewed Dr. Braun. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Braun.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Braun, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Braun appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

