Dr. Dale Buranosky, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Naperville, IL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Edward Hospital - Main Campus.
Duly Health and Care100 Spalding Dr Ste 101, Naperville, IL 60540 Directions (630) 469-9200
Duly Health and Care1259 Rickert Dr, Naperville, IL 60540 Directions (630) 469-9200
Hospital Affiliations
- Edward Hospital - Main Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I have seen Dr. Buranosky several times for my plantar fasciitis. He has always been incredibly kind and helpful. He took the time to explain My condition and offered great suggestions for help. The cortisone shots and arch supports did the trick! After excruciating pain and hardly being able to walk, I’ve been pain free in my feet for over a year! Short wait times for my several visits. P.S. Not all doctors take your BP, especially if you were recently at your GP and it was taken and normal.
- Podiatry
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1700872595
Education & Certifications
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Dr. Buranosky has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Buranosky accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Buranosky has seen patients for Foot Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Buranosky on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Buranosky. The overall rating for this provider is 1.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Buranosky.
