Dr. Dale Coy, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in McHenry, IL. They completed their fellowship with Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Centegra Hospital Mchenry4201 W Medical Center Dr, McHenry, IL 60050 Directions (856) 782-2212
McHenry Office4309 W Medical Center Dr Ste B100, McHenry, IL 60050 Directions (815) 344-8585
Northwestern Medicine Huntley10370 Haligus Rd Ste 115, Huntley, IL 60142 Directions (847) 382-4410
GI Partners of Illinois, LLC formerly Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine Specialists, S.C.22285 N Pepper Rd Ste 311, Lake Barrington, IL 60010 Directions (847) 382-4410Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
- 5 3703 Doty Rd, Woodstock, IL 60098 Directions (815) 206-0371
- Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital
- Northwestern Medicine Mchenry Hospital
- Northwestern Medicine Woodstock Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
I had a colonoscopy performed on 10/1/22 by Dr. Coy of GI Partners of Illinois at the Lake Barrington facility. My former gastroenterologist retired and my primary physician recommended this practice to me. I'm glad he did. The whole process was efficient and well performed. I want to thank Dr. Coy, Joan, Nikki, Amy, and the other technicians who got me in and out quickly and smoothly. Thank you all.
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
- Northwestern Mem Hospital
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
- Internal Medicine
