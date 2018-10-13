Dr. Dale Holdren, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Holdren is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dale Holdren, MD
Overview of Dr. Dale Holdren, MD
Dr. Dale Holdren, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Bremerton, WA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Stanford University School of Medicine|University Of Washington School Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton.
Dr. Holdren works at
Dr. Holdren's Office Locations
Kitsap Eye Physicians2655 Wheaton Way, Bremerton, WA 98310 Directions
Kitsap Eye Physicians1740 Pottery Ave Ste 100, Port Orchard, WA 98366 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
Anthem
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Holdren performed two cataract surgeries for me and I couldn’t be more pleased with the results. I no longer need to wear glasses and my eyesight is better than It has been in decades. Dr. Holdren and his staff provide knowledgeable, compassionate care in a professional, efficient, caring environment. I am grateful for their expertise and for their positive impact on my quality of life.
About Dr. Dale Holdren, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1275612277
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHAPEL HILL
- University Of North Carolina At Chapel Hill School Of Med
- Stanford University School of Medicine|University Of Washington School Of Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Holdren has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Holdren accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Holdren has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Holdren has seen patients for Blepharitis, Eyelid Disorders and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Holdren on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
