Dr. Dale Holdren, MD

Ophthalmology
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Dale Holdren, MD

Dr. Dale Holdren, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Bremerton, WA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Stanford University School of Medicine|University Of Washington School Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton.

Dr. Holdren works at Kitsap Eye Physicians in Bremerton, WA with other offices in Port Orchard, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Blepharitis, Eyelid Disorders and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Holdren's Office Locations

    Kitsap Eye Physicians
    2655 Wheaton Way, Bremerton, WA 98310 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Kitsap Eye Physicians
    1740 Pottery Ave Ste 100, Port Orchard, WA 98366 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Exophoria Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Contact Lens Treatment Chevron Icon
Dacryocystorhinostomy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Excision of Chalazion Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pars Planitis Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Surgery Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Dale Holdren, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1275612277
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHAPEL HILL
    • University Of North Carolina At Chapel Hill School Of Med
    • Stanford University School of Medicine|University Of Washington School Of Medicine
    Hospital Affiliations

    • St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Dale Holdren, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Holdren is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Holdren has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Holdren has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Holdren has seen patients for Blepharitis, Eyelid Disorders and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Holdren on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Holdren has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Holdren.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Holdren, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Holdren appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

