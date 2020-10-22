Dr. Dale Prokupek, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Prokupek is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
- FindCare
- Gastroenterologists
- CA
- Beverly Hills
- Dr. Dale Prokupek, MD
Dr. Dale Prokupek, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Dale Prokupek, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center and Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center.
Dr. Prokupek works at
Locations
-
1
Aaron M. Perlmutter MD Inc8641 Wilshire Blvd Ste 100, Beverly Hills, CA 90211 Directions (310) 360-6807
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
- Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- View other providers who treat Cold Sore
- View other providers who treat Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
- View other providers who treat Anal or Rectal Pain
- View other providers who treat Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
- View other providers who treat Genital Warts
- View other providers who treat Herpes Simplex Infection
- View other providers who treat Abdominal Pain
- View other providers who treat Constipation
- View other providers who treat HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
- View other providers who treat Acute Bronchitis
- View other providers who treat Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat ADHD and-or ADD
- View other providers who treat All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
- View other providers who treat Allergic Rhinitis
- View other providers who treat Anemia
- View other providers who treat Animal Allergies
- View other providers who treat Anxiety
- View other providers who treat Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Arthritis of the Elbow
- View other providers who treat Asthma
- View other providers who treat Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Bronchitis
- View other providers who treat Cellulitis
- View other providers who treat Chronic Care Management
- View other providers who treat Chronic Pain
- View other providers who treat COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
- View other providers who treat Crohn's Disease
- View other providers who treat Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Counseling
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Type 2
- View other providers who treat Diverticulitis, Intestinal
- View other providers who treat Diverticulosis, Intestinal
- View other providers who treat Dyslipidemia
- View other providers who treat Dysphagia
- View other providers who treat Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
- View other providers who treat Esophagitis
- View other providers who treat Gas-Bloat Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Gout
- View other providers who treat Heart Disease
- View other providers who treat Hyperlipidemia
- View other providers who treat Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Hypogonadism
- View other providers who treat Hypothyroidism
- View other providers who treat Impedance Testing
- View other providers who treat Inflammatory Bowel Disease
- View other providers who treat Insomnia
- View other providers who treat Irritable Bowel Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Joint Pain
- View other providers who treat Limb Cramp
- View other providers who treat Lipid Disorders
- View other providers who treat Malaise and Fatigue
- View other providers who treat Migraine
- View other providers who treat Muscle Weakness
- View other providers who treat Nausea
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
- View other providers who treat Osteoporosis
- View other providers who treat Polyuria
- View other providers who treat Postnasal Drip
- View other providers who treat Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
- View other providers who treat Rash
- View other providers who treat Reflux Esophagitis
- View other providers who treat Rosacea
- View other providers who treat Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
- View other providers who treat Testicular Dysfunction
- View other providers who treat Unexplained Weight Loss
- View other providers who treat VAP Lipid Testing
- View other providers who treat Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat Warts
- View other providers who treat Wireless pH Testing
- View other providers who treat Abdominal Disorders
- View other providers who treat Abscess
- View other providers who treat Acute Pharyngitis
- View other providers who treat Anal Prolapse
- View other providers who treat Anal Warts
- View other providers who treat Athlete's Foot
- View other providers who treat Autoimmune Diseases
- View other providers who treat Barrett's Esophagus
- View other providers who treat Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
- View other providers who treat Benign Tumor
- View other providers who treat Blood Disorders
- View other providers who treat Calcium Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Cancer
- View other providers who treat Celiac Disease
- View other providers who treat Chest Pain
- View other providers who treat Cirrhosis
- View other providers who treat Cluster Headache
- View other providers who treat Colon Cancer
- View other providers who treat Colon Disorders
- View other providers who treat Colon Polyp
- View other providers who treat Colorectal Cancer
- View other providers who treat Cough
- View other providers who treat Dehydration
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Type 1
- View other providers who treat Diabetic Polyneuropathy
- View other providers who treat Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
- View other providers who treat Diarrhea
- View other providers who treat Duodenitis
- View other providers who treat Dysentery
- View other providers who treat Enteritis
- View other providers who treat Eosinophilic Esophagitis
- View other providers who treat Esophageal Cancer
- View other providers who treat Esophageal Diseases
- View other providers who treat Esophageal Diverticulum
- View other providers who treat Esophageal Motility Disorders
- View other providers who treat Esophageal Varices
- View other providers who treat Fibromyalgia
- View other providers who treat Food Allergy
- View other providers who treat Fungal Nail Infection
- View other providers who treat Gastric Ulcer
- View other providers who treat Gastritis
- View other providers who treat Gastroenterology Procedures
- View other providers who treat Gastrointestinal Diseases
- View other providers who treat Gastroparesis
- View other providers who treat Genital Herpes
- View other providers who treat Hair Loss
- View other providers who treat Headache
- View other providers who treat Heartburn
- View other providers who treat Hemochromatosis
- View other providers who treat Hemorrhoids
- View other providers who treat Hepatitis
- View other providers who treat Hepatitis B - Immune Response
- View other providers who treat Hepatitis C
- View other providers who treat Hernia
- View other providers who treat HPV (Human Papillomavirus)
- View other providers who treat Indigestion
- View other providers who treat Intestinal Obstruction
- View other providers who treat Lactose Intolerance
- View other providers who treat Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
- View other providers who treat Malnutrition
- View other providers who treat Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
- View other providers who treat Mineral Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease
- View other providers who treat Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
- View other providers who treat Obesity
- View other providers who treat Overweight
- View other providers who treat Painful Urination (Dysuria)
- View other providers who treat Pancreatitis
- View other providers who treat Pharyngitis
- View other providers who treat Pollen Allergy
- View other providers who treat Ringworm
- View other providers who treat Scabies
- View other providers who treat Shortness of Breath
- View other providers who treat Sinus Tachycardia
- View other providers who treat Sleep Apnea
- View other providers who treat Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
- View other providers who treat Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer
- View other providers who treat Stomach Cancer
- View other providers who treat Stomach Diseases
- View other providers who treat Thyroid Goiter
- View other providers who treat Tobacco Use Disorder
- View other providers who treat Ulcer
- View other providers who treat Ulcerative Colitis
- View other providers who treat Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
- View other providers who treat Viral Hepatitis
- View other providers who treat Vitamin D Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Wheezing
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Guardian
- Health Net
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- POMCO Group
- State Farm
- Tricare
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Prokupek?
My Hubby and I have been with Dr. P. for about 10 yrs. He and his NP Jeanne Hershey Webber found my hubby was extremely sick and they are the only people I entrust myself or family to seen by. They pray for my hubby's recovery just as I do. The whole office actually really cares about us personally and are always there in hard times. Thanks to all of you. I don't know what I would do without you. The best Internist and G.I. Doc we have ever been to. Thank you all for your professionalism, incredible smarts and caring. we love you
About Dr. Dale Prokupek, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1780725408
Education & Certifications
- University Of California Los Angeles
- UCLA/Cedars Sinai Mc
- UCLA Westwood
- Medical College of Wisconsin
- University of Wisconsin / Madison
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Prokupek has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Prokupek accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Prokupek has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Prokupek works at
Dr. Prokupek has seen patients for Cold Sore, Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) and Anal or Rectal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Prokupek on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Prokupek. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Prokupek.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Prokupek, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Prokupek appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.