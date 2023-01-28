See All Dermatologists in Austin, TX
Dr. Dale Schaefer, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Dale Schaefer, MD

Dermatology
4.9 (503)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Dale Schaefer, MD is a Dermatologist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine.

Dr. Schaefer works at U.S. Dermatology Partners Spicewood Springs in Austin, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Ringworm and Shingles along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    U.S. Dermatology Partners Spicewood Springs
    3807 Spicewood Springs Rd Ste 200, Austin, TX 78759 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 476-9195
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Dermatitis
Ringworm
Shingles
Dermatitis
Ringworm
Shingles

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scabies
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 503 ratings
    Patient Ratings (503)
    5 Star
    (488)
    4 Star
    (9)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Schaefer?

    Jan 28, 2023
    Dale has treated me for over 10 years and I've come to think of him as a friend and care provider. He's a marvelous doctor. I still see him even though I moved over an hour plus away from his office.
    JIm Kay — Jan 28, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Dale Schaefer, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Dale Schaefer, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Schaefer to family and friends

    Dr. Schaefer's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Schaefer

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Dale Schaefer, MD.

    About Dr. Dale Schaefer, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1407895253
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Baylor Coll Of Med, Dermatology Baylor Coll Of Med, Flexible Or Transitional Year
    Residency
    Internship
    • Baylor College Of Med
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Baylor College Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Dale Schaefer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schaefer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Schaefer has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Schaefer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Schaefer works at U.S. Dermatology Partners Spicewood Springs in Austin, TX. View the full address on Dr. Schaefer’s profile.

    Dr. Schaefer has seen patients for Dermatitis, Ringworm and Shingles, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schaefer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    503 patients have reviewed Dr. Schaefer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schaefer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schaefer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schaefer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Dale Schaefer, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.