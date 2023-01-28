Overview

Dr. Dale Schaefer, MD is a Dermatologist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine.



Dr. Schaefer works at U.S. Dermatology Partners Spicewood Springs in Austin, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Ringworm and Shingles along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.