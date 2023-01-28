Dr. Dale Schaefer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schaefer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dale Schaefer, MD
Dr. Dale Schaefer, MD is a Dermatologist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine.
Dr. Schaefer works at
U.S. Dermatology Partners Spicewood Springs3807 Spicewood Springs Rd Ste 200, Austin, TX 78759 Directions (512) 476-9195Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
How was your appointment with Dr. Schaefer?
Dale has treated me for over 10 years and I've come to think of him as a friend and care provider. He's a marvelous doctor. I still see him even though I moved over an hour plus away from his office.
- Dermatology
- 40 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Baylor Coll Of Med, Dermatology Baylor Coll Of Med, Flexible Or Transitional Year
- Baylor College Of Med
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Dermatology
Dr. Schaefer has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schaefer accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schaefer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schaefer has seen patients for Dermatitis, Ringworm and Shingles, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schaefer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Schaefer speaks Spanish.
503 patients have reviewed Dr. Schaefer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schaefer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schaefer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schaefer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.