Overview

Dr. Dale Toce, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Enfield, CT. They specialize in Cardiology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Johnson Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Toce works at Central Connecticut Cardiologists in Enfield, CT with other offices in Hartford, CT and Weatogue, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload and Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.