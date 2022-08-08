See All Psychiatrists in West Hartford, CT
Dr. Dale Wallington, MD

Psychiatry
4.2 (37)
Map Pin Small West Hartford, CT
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Dale Wallington, MD

Dr. Dale Wallington, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in West Hartford, CT. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Ct Sch Of Med.

Dr. Wallington works at Resilience Health Care in West Hartford, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Anthem as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Wallington's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Resilience Health Care
    1216 Farmington Ave Ste 303, West Hartford, CT 06107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 810-5950
    Monday
    6:45am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    6:45am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    6:45am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    6:45am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 12:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Adult Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD)
Bipolar Disorder
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Adult Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD)
Bipolar Disorder

Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Adult Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Opiate Dependence Chevron Icon
Outpatient Opioid Dependence Treatment Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
    • Commercial Insurance Company

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 37 ratings
    Patient Ratings (37)
    5 Star
    (27)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Aug 08, 2022
    Medication Evaluation
    — Aug 08, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Dale Wallington, MD
    About Dr. Dale Wallington, MD

    • Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1609838689
    Education & Certifications

    • Yale University School Of Medicine
    Internship
    • YALE UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education
    • Univ Of Ct Sch Of Med
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Dale Wallington, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wallington is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wallington has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wallington has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wallington works at Resilience Health Care in West Hartford, CT. View the full address on Dr. Wallington’s profile.

    37 patients have reviewed Dr. Wallington. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wallington.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wallington, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wallington appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.