Dr. Dale Wallington, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wallington is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dale Wallington, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Dale Wallington, MD
Dr. Dale Wallington, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in West Hartford, CT. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Ct Sch Of Med.
Dr. Wallington works at
Dr. Wallington's Office Locations
-
1
Resilience Health Care1216 Farmington Ave Ste 303, West Hartford, CT 06107 Directions (860) 810-5950Monday6:45am - 6:00pmTuesday6:45am - 6:00pmWednesday6:45am - 6:00pmThursday6:45am - 6:00pmFriday7:00am - 12:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Commercial Insurance Company
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wallington?
Medication Evaluation
About Dr. Dale Wallington, MD
- Psychiatry
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1609838689
Education & Certifications
- Yale University School Of Medicine
- YALE UNIVERSITY
- Univ Of Ct Sch Of Med
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wallington has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wallington accepts Aetna and Anthem, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wallington has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wallington works at
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Wallington. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wallington.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wallington, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wallington appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.