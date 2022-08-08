Overview of Dr. Dale Wallington, MD

Dr. Dale Wallington, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in West Hartford, CT. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Ct Sch Of Med.



Dr. Wallington works at Resilience Health Care in West Hartford, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Anthem as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.