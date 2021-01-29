Dr. Patterson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dallas Patterson, DPM
Overview of Dr. Dallas Patterson, DPM
Dr. Dallas Patterson, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY / ARIZONA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital Stone Oak.
Dr. Patterson works at
Dr. Patterson's Office Locations
Jerry W. Patterson Dpm P.A.423 Treeline Park Ste 315, San Antonio, TX 78209 Directions (210) 614-9610
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Hospital Stone Oak
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Patterson is a very good and caring podiatrist. He takes his time with you, answering any and all questions you have. His staff is efficient and works very hard to accommodate appointments. They make the experience with Dr. Patterson relaxing and caring.
About Dr. Dallas Patterson, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- English
- 1083912323
Education & Certifications
- MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY / ARIZONA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patterson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patterson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patterson has seen patients for Nail Avulsion and Excision, Bunion and Achilles Tendinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patterson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Patterson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patterson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patterson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patterson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.