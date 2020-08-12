Dr. Damian Garcia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Garcia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Damian Garcia, MD
Dr. Damian Garcia, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas and is affiliated with Methodist Charlton Medical Center.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
- 1 3450 W Wheatland Rd Ste 235, Dallas, TX 75237 Directions (972) 224-1122
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Methodist Charlton Medical Center
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don't haveenough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MultiPlan
- Self Pay
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Garcia?
I have been going to Dr. Garcia since we moved to Texas in 1987. He was referred by a neurologist our son was going to. He is very compassionate, caring, and knows what medications, or combinations thereof, will work. He gives excellent referrals of other doctors (specialists) also. We moved to north Dallas over ten years ago, but I still drive to see him, and it’s definitely worth the drive. Highly recommend.
- Family Medicine
- 39 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1659441095
- McLennan Co Med Ed-Rsch Fdn
- McLennan Co Med Ed & Rsch Fdn
- U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas
- University of Texas / Austin Campus
Dr. Garcia has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Garcia accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Garcia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Garcia speaks Spanish.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Garcia. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Garcia.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Garcia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Garcia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.