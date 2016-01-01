Book an Appointment

Fort Myers, FL
Dr. Damian Maxwell, MD

Pediatric Surgery
4.2 (6)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Damian Maxwell, MD

Dr. Damian Maxwell, MD is a Pediatric Surgery Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They graduated from University Of The West Indies, Jamaica, Faculty Of Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Golisano Children's Hospital of Southwest Florida  and HealthPark Medical Center.

Dr. Maxwell works at Lee Health Pediatric Surgery - Summerlin Rd in Fort Myers, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Maxwell's Office Locations

    Lee Health Pediatric Surgery - Summerlin Rd
    16230 Summerlin Rd Ste 215, Fort Myers, FL 33908 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 360-1474

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Umbilical Hernia
Inguinal Hernia
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Umbilical Hernia
Inguinal Hernia
Cholecystitis and Gallstones

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
All Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Anal Disorders Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Cryptorchidism Chevron Icon
Cystic Adenomatoid Malformation of Lung Chevron Icon
Esophageal Atresia With Tracheoesophageal Fistula Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Extracranial Germ Cell Tumors Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastroschisis Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hirschsprung's Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Atresia Chevron Icon
Liver Tumor Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Endodermal Sinus Tumors Chevron Icon
Mesenteric Lymphadenitis Chevron Icon
Neonatal Care Chevron Icon
Neuroblastoma Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Islet Cell Tumors (Functioning Tumor) Chevron Icon
Pectus Excavatum Chevron Icon
Pediatric Tumor Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Spleen Disorders Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Wilms' Tumor Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • HealthSmart
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Opticare
    • Special Needs Plan
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Sunshine Health
    • Tricare
    • TriWest Champus
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Damian Maxwell, MD

    • Pediatric Surgery
    • English
    • Male
    • 1235146481
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • Montreal Children's Hospital
    • WVU Dept of Surgery
    • Camc
    • University Of The West Indies, Jamaica, Faculty Of Medical Sciences
    • General Surgery and Pediatric Surgery
    What's a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they've taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Golisano Children's Hospital of Southwest Florida 
    • HealthPark Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Damian Maxwell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Maxwell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Maxwell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Maxwell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Maxwell works at Lee Health Pediatric Surgery - Summerlin Rd in Fort Myers, FL. View the full address on Dr. Maxwell’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Maxwell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maxwell.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Maxwell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Maxwell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

