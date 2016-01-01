Dr. Damon Dixon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dixon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Damon Dixon, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Damon Dixon, MD
Dr. Damon Dixon, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Pediatric Cardiology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Cardiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / CROOKSTON CAMPUS and is affiliated with Phoenix Children's Hospital and Mercy Gilbert Medical Center.
Dr. Dixon works at
Dr. Dixon's Office Locations
1
Phoenix Children's Medical Group1919 E Thomas Rd # 3, Phoenix, AZ 85016 Directions (602) 837-1657
2
Phoenix Children's Medical Group1665 N Avondale Blvd, Avondale, AZ 85392 Directions (623) 232-8336
Hospital Affiliations
- Phoenix Children's Hospital
- Mercy Gilbert Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Damon Dixon, MD
- Pediatric Cardiology
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1326079013
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / CROOKSTON CAMPUS
- Pediatric Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dixon has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dixon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dixon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dixon has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dixon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Dixon. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dixon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dixon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dixon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.