Overview of Dr. Damon Dixon, MD

Dr. Damon Dixon, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Pediatric Cardiology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Cardiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / CROOKSTON CAMPUS and is affiliated with Phoenix Children's Hospital and Mercy Gilbert Medical Center.



Dr. Dixon works at Phoenix Children's Medical Group in Phoenix, AZ with other offices in Avondale, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.