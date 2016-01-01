See All Pediatric Cardiologists in Phoenix, AZ
Dr. Damon Dixon, MD

Pediatric Cardiology
1.0 (2)
Accepting new patients
10 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Damon Dixon, MD

Dr. Damon Dixon, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Pediatric Cardiology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Cardiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / CROOKSTON CAMPUS and is affiliated with Phoenix Children's Hospital and Mercy Gilbert Medical Center.

Dr. Dixon works at Phoenix Children's Medical Group in Phoenix, AZ with other offices in Avondale, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Dixon's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Phoenix Children's Medical Group
    1919 E Thomas Rd # 3, Phoenix, AZ 85016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 837-1657
  2. 2
    Phoenix Children's Medical Group
    1665 N Avondale Blvd, Avondale, AZ 85392 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (623) 232-8336

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Phoenix Children's Hospital
  • Mercy Gilbert Medical Center

Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Sinus Tachycardia
Dizziness
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Sinus Tachycardia
Dizziness

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Administrative Physical Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Bacterial Sepsis Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Down Syndrome Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Familial Hypercholesterolemia Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Iron Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Damon Dixon, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Cardiology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 10 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1326079013
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / CROOKSTON CAMPUS
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatric Cardiology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Damon Dixon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dixon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dixon has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dixon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dixon has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dixon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Dixon. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dixon.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dixon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dixon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

