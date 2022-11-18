See All Urologists in Washington, PA
Dr. Damon Hoffmann, DO

Urology
4.4 (42)
Map Pin Small Washington, PA
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Damon Hoffmann, DO

Dr. Damon Hoffmann, DO is an Urology Specialist in Washington, PA. They specialize in Urology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from Philadelphia Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Washington Health System Greene and Washington Hospital.

Dr. Hoffmann works at WHS Urology in Washington, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Bladder Infection and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Hoffmann's Office Locations

  1. 1
    WHS Urology
    125 N Franklin Dr Ste 3, Washington, PA 15301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (724) 229-2424

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Washington Health System Greene
  • Washington Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Bladder Infection
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Bladder Infection
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Green Light Photovaporization of the Prostate (PVP) Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Orchitis
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Penile Implants Chevron Icon
Percutaneous Destruction of Kidney Lesion Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Pubovaginal Sling Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Ureteroscopy With Laser Lithotripsy of Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Urethral Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • UPMC

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 42 ratings
    Patient Ratings (42)
    5 Star
    (34)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Nov 18, 2022
    Nothing but good things to say about Dr. Hoffman!! I feel he went above and beyond to care for his patient. He took the extra time needed to remove a large mass without taking the entire kidney to help preserve kidney function for Ken since he already has chronic kidney disease. We were beyond grateful for the excellent care he provided!!!
    Lynnette Walls — Nov 18, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Damon Hoffmann, DO
    About Dr. Damon Hoffmann, DO

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 15 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1255592663
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Albert Einstein Medical Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • Einstein Medical Center, Transitional Internship
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Philadelphia Coll Of Osteo Med
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Damon Hoffmann, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hoffmann is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hoffmann has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hoffmann has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hoffmann works at WHS Urology in Washington, PA. View the full address on Dr. Hoffmann’s profile.

    Dr. Hoffmann has seen patients for Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Bladder Infection and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hoffmann on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    42 patients have reviewed Dr. Hoffmann. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hoffmann.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hoffmann, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hoffmann appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

